Kenilworth children invited to illustrate new kids’ book over half term

Kenilworth’s children are being invited to help illustrate a new children’s book over the half term holiday.

The project, organised by town bookshop Kenilworth Books and children’s author Lee Sterrey, will compile many of the submitted drawings and paintings from the children into the book, which will be published in December.

Children will also be able to meet Lee at Kenilworth Books on Wednesday October 26 from 10am and will be able to see her working on the new book.

Judy Brook of Kenilworth Books said: “We want to include as much wonderful artwork as possible, and the art of those children that make it into the final publish will have their names listed in the book itself.

“We want all the children of Kenilworth to contribute.”

A list of what sort of pictures should be created, such as mice, hedgehogs, leaves and trees, can be picked up at the bookshop, along with details of how to submit the illustrations. Alternatively, email Judy on judy@kenilworthbooks.co.uk for more information.

Artwork should be submitted by Friday October 28.