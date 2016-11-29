Kenilworth children challenged to find missing sheep in Christmas trail

Children are being challenged to find 10 missing sheep hidden around Kenilworth in a Christmas shopping trail.

The sheep will be hiding in 10 different shops from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 17, and children must note down all their names to win.

Entry forms, which include a helpful map, can be obtained from Abbey Hill United Reformed Church or Kings Table in Warwick Road.

David Connelly, who helped organise the trail, said: “The idea is that 10 sheep on their way to the Christmas stable ran away in Kenilworth and took refuge in shop windows.

“Children must find being with their parents while Christmas shopping quite boring. This competition will give them an interest as they look in shop windows searching for the sheep.”

Completed forms can be handed in at the church from 10am to 12 on Saturday December 17 where the prize of a knitted sheep will be given, or can be handed in earlier at the church or Kings Table and entered into a prize draw for book tokens.