Kenilworth chef will cook alongside Hairy Biker Dave Myers at food festival

A Kenilworth chef will be showing off his skills alongside one half of the Hairy Bokers, Dave Myers, at the Solihull Food Festival this weekend.

James Toth, 22, a junior sous chef at The Cross at Kenilworth, will be assisting Dave and radio presenter Steve Quirk at seven cooking demonstrations from noon until 3.15pm at the festival on both Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1.

James said he was looking forward to the day He added: “I feel quietly confident about the demo, it will be a great experience and I’m looking forward to playing to the crowd.

“I know a lot of people who will be in the audience so I’m going out there to enjoy myself too.”

The festival, which takes place in Solihull’s town centre, will feature more than 90 food stalls and bars, live music, cocktail and gin masterclasses and a Kid’s Zone.

Tickets for the cooking demos cost £5 and can be bought here