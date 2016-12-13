Kenilworth care home residents enjoy ‘fantastic’ panto

Residents of a Kenilworth care home and their families enjoyed a ‘fantastic’ pantomime performance as part of their Christmas entertainment.

Cinderella was performed at Kenilworth Manor Care Home by a specialist company who regularly visit care homes to entertain residents.

The play was followed by a Christmas party with singing and dancing.

Joy Thorpe, Activities Coordinator at Kenilworth Manor said: “Our residents all enjoyed what was a fantastic show along with their family and friends.

“They had such a lovely time watching the performance of Cinderella - it really got us all into the Christmas spirit.

Proceeds from a raffle held after the show went to the residents’ fund for outings.