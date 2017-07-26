Kenilworth care home earns ‘good’ rating after surprise inspection

A Kenilworth care home has earned a ‘good’ rating after a surprise inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Kenilworth Grange in Spring Lane received ‘good’ ratings in all five categories which are assessed by inspectors: safety, effectiveness, level of care, responsiveness and having a well-led service.

It was also found the care home had improved its level of responsiveness since its last inspection, which was then found to require improvement.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “We strive to create a welcoming home from home feel at Kenilworth Grange, and I’m so pleased our efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors.

“Everyone here works incredibly hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to be rated ‘good’ shows just how committed the team is to making a positive difference to residents’ lives each and every day.”

In their report, inspectors said residents and their relatives were satisfied with the quality of care they received, and residents received care that allowed them to live their lives as they wanted.