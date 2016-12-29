Kenilworth brothers beat rugby challenge to raise money for charity which helped cousin through cancer

Two young Kenilworth brothers have completed a ‘drop kick challenge’ to raise money for a charity who helped their cousin beat cancer.

Noah and Louis Smithson, 12 and 11, scored 100 kicks in half an hour at Kenilworth Rugby Club on Tuesday December 27 to raise money for charity Candlelighters, who helped their cousin Ella Rigg, 10, through her 18-month battle with the disease.

They have raised more than £475 so far, and donations are still coming in.

Noah and Louis’ mother Jacqui said: “The challenge was fabulous and they did it in plenty of time with the help of lots of wonderful ball boys.

“Particular thanks should go to Roger and Serena Roberts for raising the awareness of the event and for helping massively in getting donations in the bucket from some very generous club members.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us on behalf of Ella and Candlelighters who will be extremely grateful for all the donations made.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.