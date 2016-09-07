Kenilworth bonfire tickets now on sale

Tickets for the upcoming Kenilworth Round Table bonfire and fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle are now on sale.

The display will be held on Saturday November 5 and will be led by national firework champions Fantastic Fireworks once again.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Round Table said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the residents of Kenilworth in advance for their support and tolerance over this busy weekend which results in many thousands of pounds being raised for charity which in turn is given back to the local community.”

Members of Kenilworth Ladies Circle will once again be selling a selection of light sticks on the night with all their profit benefitting local good causes.

To ease traffic around the town, Round Table will be trialling a park and ride service from War Memorial Park in Coventry, and placing no parking cones at pinch points along the diversion route.

More details about this are expected to emerge in the next few weeks.

Advance tickets cost £8 for adults, £5 for over-65s, £3 for children 13 and under, and free for under-3s.

Tickets can either be bought here or from various stores in and around Kenilworth: Waitrose, Kenilworth; Coventry Building Society - CV Postcodes; Kenilworth Castle Shop; Bakers Dozen; The Almanack, Kenilworth; Holiday Inn, Kenilworth; The Old Bakery; Warwick University.

On the gate, if available, tickets costs £10 for adults and £5 for children 13 and under. Other prices remain the same.