Kenilworth artist creates mural showing Soroptimists’ work in Malawi

A Kenilworth artist and Soroptimist member has created a mural to depict the group’s work supporting nurse training in Malawi.

Jane Powell’s painting shows Malawian nurses and children surrounded by bright colours along with the Kenilworth and District Soroptimists’ logo.

President of the Kenilworth club Patricia Weinbren said: “As Soroptimists we are committed to help women throughout the world achieve their full potential.

“Supporting specialist nurse training is at the heart of our values to educate, empower and enable women.”