Jug and Jester in Leamington has closed and its new owner will reopen it under a new name

Popular Leamington pub The Jug and Jester has closed and will re-open under a different name next month.

The pub in Bath Street was owned by the JD Wetherspoon chain but in February independent operator Stonegate announced it had bought the business.

Stonegate will spend £400,000 to renovate the premises before reopening it on Monday May 22 under a different name, which it has yet to announce.

Stonegate’s chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “We have a strong track record in buying and investing in pubs – and the teams within them – enhancing the offer, and enabling them to thrive under our ownership.

“We are big believers in securing the future of high street and community pubs.

“In the meantime it’s a huge welcome to the pub’s team and loyal customers whom we look forward in continuing to serve.”