Jeremy Corbyn addresses hundreds of people during Leamington visit

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed hundreds of people during a visit to Leamington yesterday (Monday).

Mr Corbyn was joined by Labour’s candidate for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western to meet campaigners and members of the public.

Crowds had gathered outside the Town Hall on The Parade for the Labour leader’s speech.

During his 15 minute address the Labour leader highlighted key points that would feature in his upcoming manifesto.

The issues included tackling the housing crisis and homelessness, suspending the Sustainability and Transformation Programmes (STPs) drafted for the NHS regions, including Coventry and Warwickshire, and free school meals for every child.

The crowd, which included a range of age groups and campaign groups, applauded and cheered throughout Mr Corbyn’s speech.

Mr Corbyn was not made available to answer questions from the local media, including the Courier.

