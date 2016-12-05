Information events for Warwick’s Stanks Island improvements

Information events are being held next week in Warwick to inform residents about the improvements to Stanks Island.

Warwickshire County Council will be hosting the events to bring residents up-to-date with the work, which is set to take place next year, to help ease the traffic congestion around Stanks Island and Birmingham Road.

The council will be carrying out highways works, which are planned to start in Summer 2017 and be completed in Winter 2017, that will ultimately improve traffic circulation during peak periods, address traffic queues on the A46 slip roads and prepare for future predicted traffic increases.

As part of the changes, traffic control signals that can detect vehicles and adjust their settings to respond to fluctuations in traffic will be installed to minimise queuing and help improve traffic flow.

Shared pedestrian and cycling facilities will also be provided to create links between the town centre, residential and business areas, towards Budbrooke, Hatton and the rail station.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We know that there are a number of transport pressures on Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road corridor in Warwick, with queuing on the A46 slip roads during the morning rush hour being a particular concern.

“Our works to improve the island and corridor will be comprehensive and I encourage residents to come and find out more about them.”

The work is being funded by Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) through Government Growth Deal funding, Warwickshire County Council and developer funding.

The funding for the project from the CWLEP is part of an overall £89.4 million growth deal package for Coventry and Warwickshire.

Jonathan Browning, chairman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The improvement works on Stanks Island and Birmingham Road will be vital in helping to relive transport pressure on Warwick and the surrounding road network.

“We’re pleased to have secured funding from the Growth Deal to support the project and look forward to the works getting underway following the important public information events.”

Councillor Philip Johnson, Warwickshire County Council’s chair of the communities overview and scrutiny committee, said: “These works to help traffic flow at Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road reflect the numerous roles that this section of our highway needs to perform, for traffic travelling in and out of Warwick and around Hatton, and also for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I hope people will attend the public information events to find out more.”

The public information events on the improvement works will take place on Monday December 12 between noon and 4.30pm and on Tuesday December 13 between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Both events will take place outside the entrance to the Post Office at Shire Hall in Warwick.

Alternatively, you can click here to see details of the works.