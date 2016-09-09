Improve ‘dangerous’ Kenilworth junction, say councillors

Action needs to be taken to stop drivers turning the wrong way out of a Kenilworth junction, town councillors have said.

Several drivers have been wrongly turning right out of Station Road onto Warwick Road, despite it being a left-turn only junction with signs on the pavement and markings on the road informing drivers.

The confusion is believed to come from the advisory ‘two way traffic’ sign at the end of the junction, which some drivers may misinterpret.

Cllr Dave Shilton (Con, Park Hill), spoke of the dangers of the junction at a town council meeting on Thursday September 8, and moved to appeal to Warwickshire County Council to improve it.

He said: “The increase of near misses with cars turning right out of Station Road is getting beyond a joke.

“In 20 minutes I saw 12 cars turning right - one of them was a taxi and another was a learner driver with an instructor.

“Drivers are not taking notice of the signs there. It’s important we get something done at that very dangerous junction now.”

Cllr Pat Cain (Con, Park Hill) said: “There are two arrows at the end of that junction, one going one way and one going the other. It’s a contradictory sign.”

Cllr John Cooke (Con, St John’s) thought the town council should appeal to the county council, but was not confident anything would come of it.

He said: “I’m not optimistic about what will happen - getting a response from the county council can be difficult.

“But the motion is very simple and it won’t do us any harm to agree with it.”

All councillors agreed with Cllr Shilton’s motion, and it will now be up to Warwickshire County Council to assess whether the junction should be improved or not.