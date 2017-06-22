Hope mural in Lillington has been dedicated to Grenfell Tower victims and survivors

Residents in Lillington have dedicated their community mural to the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Hope Mural Mural, which now stands at Southorn Court in The Crest, was unveiled by Leamington mayor Cllr Caroline Evetts and blessed by the Rev James Church of Lillington Free church yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

People aged from two to 85 have contributed to the hand painted artwork which includes images which tell stories and depict memories from around the area.

Community artist Sybil Roberson, who organised the project, said: “When I asked residents to share their memories some of them were not very happy but the recent incident in London has made them realise how lucky they are.”

Residents will also be signing a card of condolence and support and it will be delivered by hand to the survivors at the weekend.