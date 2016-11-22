Honour for dedicated sailor for commitment to community club

A Burton Green sailor has been presented with a prestigious award by HRH The Princess Royal in recognition of his commitment to a community organisation.

Vic Stuthridge has received a Royal Yatching Association (RYA) Lifetime Commitment Award, which recognises individuals who have shown exceptional commitment and dedication to their club or organisation for at least 15 years, at the RYA’s annual awards ceremony in London.

Vic was selected for the award because of his service to the Balsall Common-based Heart of England Offshore Cruising Association (HOEOCA).

Vic co-founded HOEOCA in 1993 with the aim to provide opportunities for people in the West Midlands to get involved in offshore sailing. After terms as HOEOCA Vice Commodore, and then Commodore for three years, Vic started teaching RYA courses at local schools, a role he continues today, whilst encouraging course students to join the club and continue to improve their sailing skills.

Vic was nominated for the award by his club and selected as a winner by the RYA honours and awards panel.