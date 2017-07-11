History of Abbey Fields to be revealed in Kenilworth historian’s new book

The complete history of Abbey Fields will be revealed when a Kenilworth historian’s new book is published later this month.

‘The Abbey Fields’, written in a three-year period by historian Robin Leach, covers the Fields’ history to as far back as when they physically formed during the last Ice Age.

When asked why he had chosen to write a book specifically about the Fields, Robin said there was a gap for one simply because a book about the Fields’ history did not exist.

He added: “It’s the one bit of Kenilworth which everybody loves and everybody uses. But a lot of people don’t understand the Abbey Fields and how they came about.

“It’s a place that everyone knows, and there are so many different aspects to it. I started writing it about three years ago, but there’s research that’s about 30 years old.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about Abbey Fields - I’ve stuck as much as I can to the facts in the book.”

Robin has said there is one or two surprises in the book, such as the origin of the narrow path down into the Fields from High Street which Warwick District Council are looking at altering.

Although the book goes very far back in time, it mainly focuses on the 19th and 20th-century history of the Fields up until the present day.

This covers the construction of the swimming pool, the children’s playground, and the lake, which took 115 years to finally appear after it was first planned.

Ideas that never came to pass are also featured in the book, such as a toboggan run, an indoor firing range, a paddling pool, and a car park next to the swimming pool.

Robin said with all the things going on in Abbey Fields at the moment, such as possible alterations to the path and talk of bringing back cycling, he may have to write another edition sooner rather than later.

A firm date for publication has not been set, although Robin hopes it should come out in two weeks or so. It will cost £12.95 once published, and is 204 pages long.