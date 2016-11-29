Help to feed the homeless at Christmas without leaving the house

Homeless people in south Warwickshire will be able to tuck into turkey and pudding on Christmas Day, thanks to the generosity of a frozen foods supplier.

The Wellesbourne-based gourmet meals company Thyme is donating a turkey and Christmas pudding to the Leamington charity Helping Hands - which supports homeless people in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - for every Christmas Box it sells in the run-up to the big day.

The business delivers frozen meals to customers’ doors. Its Christmas Box for six people contains a free-range turkey, 12 pigs in blankets, pork and chestnut stuffing, duck fat roast potatoes, honey roast parsnips, kale and beetroot baubles, Thyme’s secret recipe turkey gravy and a Christmas dinner cooking guide.

Owner Craig Tomkinson said: “We thought it was important to do something for others and that is why we are making the donations to Helping Hands.

“For every box that we sell, we will donate a turkey and Christmas pudding to the good cause and then they will distribute them.

“I am thankful that we are in a position where we can offer a bit of help to a charity during this time of year.”

Helping Hands operations manager Lianne Kirkman said: “This is an absolutely wonderful idea from Thyme.

“But we need people to get their orders in - the more people who order boxes, the more help we can provided to families.

“Any turkeys and puddings that are not used by Helping hands, we will hand over to Coventry Comfort Carers.

“We cannot thank Craig and the Thyme team enough for doing this and helping those who need it the most.”

Helping Hands operates in Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick, working with the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and those with drug and alcohol addictions. It is run from an office in Gloucester Street in Leamington. To find out more about the charity, email helpinghandslwk@gmail.com or search for ‘Helping Hands community project (& Leamington homeless outreach) on Facebook.

To order a Christmas Box from Thyme or find out more about the company, visit www.itsthyme.co.uk