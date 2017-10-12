Heathcote Primary School officially opened in Warwick

Staff, parents and pupils at a new primary school in Warwick celebrated the school’s official opening last week.

Heathcote Primary School, which is located off Harbury Lane, has been opensince September and currently has 50 pupils.

Children at Heathcote Primary School enjoying the balloon release.

Construction of Heathcote Primary School started in October 2016 and was completed ready for the start of the new school year for key stage one children in September.

The school is part of the Community Academies Trust, which is the same trust that Woodloes Primary School and Budbrooke Primary School belong to.

On Friday October 6, the school held an official opening ceremony which involved the pupils, staff, parents and developers.

Those also attending the opening included the Mayor Warwick Stephen Cross, representatives from Pick Everard, who project managed the build, Ashe Construction, which was the building contractor, Warwickshire County Council, members from the Community Academies Trust, Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Gallagher Estates.

Tanishka, Rian and Ella painting for the art project.

During the opening everyone was invited to take part in a collaborative art project, which was led by Art Base, where people could create a painting.

When the project is complete it will become a permanent feature on an exterior wall of the school.

The pupils also took part in a balloon release to mark the official opening. Each balloon had a message of peace attached.

Lara Jeffries, headteacher at Heathcote Primary School, said: “I was delighted to see so may of our parents and friends visit the school for our official opening. It was fantastic to see the community join us in our collaborative artwork; this really begins our journey of working together to ensure the best education for our children.

“We are fiercely proud of our children, parents and staff and what we have achieved together so far. Heathcote Primary now has 50 pupils and is seeing rapid growth as the homes around us fill with new residents.

“We look forward to becoming the hub of the local community.”

Gregg Wilkinson, group managing director of Gallagher Estates said: “We are delighted to be involved in the delivery of Heathcote Primary School, which has been planned, funded and delivered as part of our new development at Warwick Gateway and will serve the educational needs of local children.”

The Mayor of Warwick, Stephen Cross, cut the ribbon on the day to officially open Heathcote Primary School.

He said: “It was a great privilege for me to open Heathcote Primary School, the first new Warwick school built in the heart of the new expanding community.

“I was very impressed, both with the facilities and headteacher Lara Jeffries and her staff.

“They are clearly excited about meeting the challenge of ensuring that all of their pupils enjoy their school days, gain an outstanding education and realise their full potential.”

The school is looking for people to become a parent governor. Those interested should go to the school’s office to pick up an application form.