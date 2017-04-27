Head teacher appointed for new primary school in Warwick

A head teacher has now been appointed for the new primary school opening in Warwick later this year.

Construction on Heathcote Primary School, which is being built on Harbury Lane, started in October 2016 and is on track to be completed for the start of the new school year in September.

Lara Jeffries, who currently works at The Willows C of E Primary School in Stratford, will be taking on the role as head teacher in September.

She said: “Firstly, I think it is important to acknowledge the responsibility that comes with leading a school and how honoured I am to have been chosen by the Community Academies Trust to lead Heathcote Primary School.

“This incredible opportunity is one that a teacher will rarely encounter in their career and I am very much looking forward to the future challenges and adventures it presents.

“Being a new school Heathcote will become a focus and hub of the community it is within, I want to build a brilliant, creative and exciting school with the community alongside, meeting the needs of all. It is important that developing Heathcote as a centre of excellent education in Warwickshire is a journey we can take part in together, as a community.

“My vision is to ensure all our children are provided with a rounded, creative and rigorous education; when they leave us they will be life-long learners and will thrive in an ever-changing world.

“I feel we need to nurture the whole child, academically, socially, morally and creatively. I am passionate about education and eager to shape a school that will provide the best start in life for our children.

“I look forward to meeting our new reception parents very soon and in September welcoming our reception, year 1 and year 2 children into our new school.”