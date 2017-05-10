Have your say on Leamington Neighbourhood Plan at drop-in sessions

Public meetings which could help shape the future of Leamington’s landscape will be held later this month.

Residents are being invited to attend the drop-in sessions covering a wide range of topics to do with the Leamington Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan is a new way for the community to influence the development that should happen here, covering a wide range of topics such as green spaces, transport, housing, leisure facilities, conservation and design.

Once adopted by Warwick District Council, the planning authority, the Neighbourhood Plan becomes a statutory planning document for Leamington and must be taken into consideration by developers and planners.

Katherine Geddes, democratic support officer for Leamington Town Council, said: “Everyone is welcome to share their ideas about what they love and don’t love here, and how they think Leamington should develop over the next twenty years.

“There will be activities for children, local maps, the Leamington Wish Trees, a prize draw, free refreshments and the opportunity to have a chat with us about how the Neighbourhood Plan will work.”

For more information call 450906, email admin@leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page ‘Leamington Neighbourhood Plan’ or Twitter feed @LeamNeighPlan.

**** Drop-in Session dates,times and locations ****

* Thursday, May 18, 6pm to 9pm, St Paul’s Hall, Leicester Street.

* Saturday, May 20, 1pm to 4pm, St Mary’s Lower Hall, St Mary’s Road.

* Saturday, May 27, 1pm to 4pm St Mary Magdalene Octagon Room, Vicarage Road.

* Wednesday. May 31, 11am to 2pm, Brunswick Hub, Shrubland Street.

* Thursday, June 1, 11am to 2pm, South Lodge, Jephson Gardens.

* Saturday, June 3, 1pm to 4pm, Sydni Centre, Cottage Square

* Saturday June 10, 1pm to 4pm, Lillington Free Church, Cubbington Road.

* Thursday June 15, 6pm to 9pm, St Mark’s Lounge, Rugby Road.