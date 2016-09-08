Have your say on Kenilworth’s future

Kenilworth residents are being invited to have their say on the future direction of the town.

The town council is asking people to suggest ideas that will shape the town’s Neighbourhood Plan, which if accepted would have a strong influence on all future planning decisions for Kenilworth.

To start this process, certain ideas previously discussed in council meetings were put to the public in a questionnaire at the recent siege event in Abbey Fields.

Responders were asked to rate the ideas from zero to five, and contribute other ideas if they had any. Eighty-two people responded, and patterns started to emerge.

Cllr George Illingworth said: “It wasn’t just the usual suspects who completed the questionnaire - lots of families who were out for the day completed forms as well.

“It shows that plenty of people in Kenilworth care about the town.”

The most popular ideas were upgrading the leisure facilities at Castle Farm and Abbey Fields, building new small businesses in the town, improving road junctions to ease traffic and improving signs to help boost tourism.

One particularly divisive idea was installing a cycle path through Abbey Fields.

Although the average score suggested it was relatively popular, many people either were completely supportive of it or were strongly against the idea.

But the council would like a lot more input before it drafts a plan.

There will be three consultation events on Saturday September 24, October 1 and October 8 from 10am to midday where people can suggest ideas on how to improve the town.

Alternatively, people can contact the council with their views by emailing kentc@kenilworth.org or calling the town clerk on 01926 859155.

After these events, a more formal consultation will begin in December to help shape the plan.

Once the plan is drafted and accepted by an independent inspector, it will be put to the people of Kenilworth in a vote.

If over half support the plan, it will be officially accepted and used alongside the district council’s Local Plan to help shape the town’s future.