Eagle-eyed drivers and walkers may have spotted this flock of rare sheep grazing in a field off Castle Road near the ford in Kenilworth.

The 10 sheep are Cotswold Sheep, a rare breed famed for its size and thick wool.

The flock has been put in the ‘Pony Paddock’ field by owner Mark Pettitt of Kenilworth Free Range in order to improve the diversity of plants within it.

The sheep will graze until the grass has been eaten down, and will then be moved back to their smallholding in Purlieu Lane.