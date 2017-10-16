Harbury Beavers group get tour around housing development site

Homebuilder David Wilson Homes Mercia recently invited children from the 1st Harbury Beavers to its Oakfields development in Harbury.

The Beavers, who are aged six to eight, donned hard hats and high-vis vests on a tour around the building site with Site Manager, Dean Newbold and Contracts Manager, Ricki Hughes.

The 1st Harbury Beavers learning the importance of staying safe on building sites.

On their tour they learnt about the potential dangers of building sites and also had a look at the construction process.

David Wilson Homes’ safety mascot, Safety Steve was also on hand to help with the visit.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were delighted to invite the 1st Harbury Beavers to our development in the village to learn more about site safety and our construction process.

“It’s incredibly important to us to teach children who live close to our developments about the dangers of building sites.”

Katy, leader at 1st Harbury Beavers, said: “We really enjoyed our visit.

“The Beavers learnt about safety on a building site, including the importance of wearing hard hats and were also able to see the various stages of houses being built.

“They loved putting on hard hats and hi-vis jackets and the highlight was meeting Safety Steve.

“We would like to give a big thank you to everyone at David Wilson Homes for inviting us on site.”

The Oakfields is a housing development in Harbury. There are currently four and five bedroom homes for sale on the development with prices starting from £500,000.

For more information call the sales information line on 0844 811 3322 or visit www.dwh.co.uk.