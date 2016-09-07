Golden tickets hidden around town for you to find

Golden tickets will be placed throughout Warwick as part of the arrival of the Fun Colour Rush.

The hunt started on Monday (September 5) and will last for three weeks, with clues to their locations being posted on the group’s Facebook page on a weekly basis.

Scenes from a previous Fun Colour Rush.

If you find a ticket, you will see instructions and a discount code to get an adult or child ticket for the event on September 25.

The Rush involves people of all ages running and walking their way around 5km of colour blasts at St Nicholas Park, and all to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Organisers said the golden ticket idea is in memory of the actor Gene Wilder, who died on August 29.

Registration will be open from 9.15am on the day of the event and the first waves set off at 11am.

The latest information, and clues for the golden tickets, can be found on the Warwick Fun Colour Rush’s Facebook page.

NOTE: The information in this story is slightly different to the article in the paper. The company originally hoped to run the ticket competition as a daily challenge but then changed it to a weekly one after we went to press.