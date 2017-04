A young girl has been rescued after getting her leg stuck in a picket fence while at school in Warwick this lunchtime.

Warwickshire Fire Rescue Service was called to Newburgh Primary School in Kipling Avenue at around 12.40pm.

The crews were able to free the girl from the fence, and she was later assessed by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They found her leg was not badly injured and decided she did not need to go to hospital.