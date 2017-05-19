General election hustings for Kenilworth and Southam this Monday

The five candidates contesting Kenilworth and Southam in the general election will speak at a hustings event in Kenilworth this Monday (May 22).

Rob Ballantyne (Greens), Harry Cottam (UKIP), Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrats), Bally Singh (Labour) and Jeremy Wright (Conservatives) will all speak at the event at St John’s Church in Warwick Road from 7.30 to 9pm.

Each candidate will have two to three minutes to make their personal statement, after which questions which have been submitted in advance by electors will be put to the candidates.