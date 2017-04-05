Geberit officially opens their new Warwick headquarters

A European sanitary product supplier based in Warwick officially opened their new multi-million pound headquarters last week.

Geberit is a Swiss-based group that operates in more than fifty countries in the fields of bathrooms, sanitary systems, piping and drainage solutions.

L-R: Chris White, MP for Leamington and Warwick, Warwick Mayor Christine Cross, Karl Spachmann, Head of Geberit Group Division Sales Europe and Mark Larden MD of Geberit UK.

The new purpose-built facility, which cost more than £6million is located on Tournament Fields, is the new UK base for more than 150 Geberit staff.

The Geberit group was founded in 1874 and was a family-run business until 1997.

The group currently has just over 12,000 employees across 32 specialist production sites in Europe, North America, China and India. They also operate in 50 countries in sales and marketing.

The company came to the UK in 1999 and were based in Aylesford, Kent until relocating to temporary offices in Wellesbourne in 2008.

Geberit then moved into a site in Tournament Fields in Warwick in 2009.

After being based in Warwick for more than eight years, the company had grown and needed bigger premises for their staff.

The company’s growth happened after the group bought the Sanitec Group in 2015, which includes bathroom fitting company Twyford.

A new purpose-built UK headquarters was constructed on Tournament Fields.

The new office covers 22,000 square feet and also features a 400 square metre showroom showcasing some of the latest bathroom technology and a new Training Academy, where retailers and installers can undertake free training modules in the company’s products.

Mark Larden, managing director at Geberit UK and Ireland, said: “We made the decision to relocate to Warwick from Kent in 2008 due to the well-connected nature of Midlands area with a strong local talent pool and opportunity to expand.

“Since then we’ve grown dramatically and have recruited over 50 new people since 2015. What was fundamental in coming to Warwick was it’s location.

“It is central to the UK and we wanted to attract installers to come and see our products and use our products and we wanted to be somewhere in the middle of the country. Our sales have doubled since we moved to Warwick.”

“This next chapter in officially opening a new office represents our firm commitment to the region. I’m hugely excited by this next chapter of growth.’

During the opening ceremony, Councillor Christine Cross, Mayor or Warwick said: “What a fabulous success story and how grateful are we that you chose to remain in Warwick and recruit locally.

“It is just absolutely fantastic because we are such a lovely bunch and I know you have been welcome into this area for many years.

“The success your having at the moment can only continue I feel with all the different things going on in this area.

“Events such as this one are important because of what they symbolise for the local community and for a wider audience, in terms of economic stability, growth and opportunities for employment.

“I wish them every success for the future.”

The history of the Geberit Group.

A demonstration of good and bad drainage at Geberit's new headquarters in Warwick.

Warwick Mayor Christine Cross on a tour of the new showroom.