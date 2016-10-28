Gas leak closes Birches Lane in Kenilworth

A gas leak ealier this week has forced the closure of Birches Lane in Kenilworth.

National Grid were called out to the leak during the evening of Tuesday October 25.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “Our team of engineers have worked round the clock to investigate, make the gas pipe safe and repair the leak.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, local people and drivers a temporary road closure is necessary. We’ll complete the work safely and as soon as we can.”

Drivers are being diverted via Glasshouse Lane, Knowle Hill, Dalehouse Lane, Mill End, Albion Street, Priory Road, Waverley Road and Warwick Road.

The closure is estimated to be in place until Tuesday November 1.