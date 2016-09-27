Game in Leamington to hold midnight opening for FIFA 17 launch

Game at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington is set for a late kick-off tomorrow (Wednesday) when it opens at midnight for the launch of FIFA 17.

The latest game in the best-selling series comes with some shiny new updates, including improved gameplay and a brand new story mode called ‘The Journey’.

It will also be the first footballing title from EA to use the ‘Frostbite’ engine, previously only used in first-person style games.

Paul Grimmett Manager at Royal Priors Game said he couldn’t wait for the midnight launch on Thursday 29 September. “FIFA is always a huge event on the gaming calendar and this year is no exception,” said Paul. “The excitement has been building in the store over the past few months as more and more details about the game have been coming through. I think we hit peak excitement levels after the demo came out on 13 September.”

“We’re expecting plenty of eager football fans for the midnight launch and I’m thrilled that the team at Royal Priors has been able to help us open at a special time.”

Gerry McManus, Royal Priors Centre Manager, said he was pleased that the centre could help the store host a midnight launch.

He said: “I know we have plenty of eager gamers that visit the centre and I’m really pleased that Game will be opening at midnight for the launch of FIFA 17. It’s always great when our stores put on special events for their customers, and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to help the team at Game by opening the centre a little later than usual.

“The football season is well and truly underway and that only helps build the excitement for the newest edition of the game every year.

“It’s set to be a great late night at Royal Priors.”