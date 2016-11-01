Future of Kenilworth care provider uncertain

The future of a Kenilworth care provider is uncertain after Warwickshire County Council has yet to renew the lease on the building.

Waverley Day Centre in Waverley Road currently provides day care and activities for many elderly Kenilworth residents every Tuesday to Friday.

But the lease on the county council-owned building expired over two years ago and a longer-term lease has yet to be formally arranged, putting the centre’s future in doubt.

Former trustee of the centre Richard Dickson had been trying in vain to get a response from the county council since the summer when his term as a trustee ended.

He was forced to submit a Freedom of Information request to the council about the lease, but he has yet to receive a reply despite the 20 working-day deadline for responses having passed.

Speaking on behalf of the Kenilworth Lib Dem community focus team, Richard said: “Until this summer, Waverley had always been promised that the lease would be sorted soon.

“The charity has ambitious plans for the future of its service for local older people but, even when I submitted an FOI request to the county council, no answers have been provided.

“One way or another this lease ought to be simple to resolve and for the sake of all of Waverley’s users, volunteers and staff I hope it’s a positive outcome because the time for empty promises is over.”

Warwickshire County Council has been approached for comment.