Fresh appeal for witnesses to fatal car crash near Gaydon where 80-year-old woman died

A fresh appeal for witnesses to a fatal car crash near Gaydon where an 80-year-old woman died has been launched by Warwickshire Police.

The crash happened on the B4451 at about 6pm on Wednesday February 15, and involved a grey Ford Fiesta and a white BMW that failed to stop at the scene.

The driver and passenger from the Fiesta, a 56-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries, where the 80-year-old died the following day.

PC Stephen Barr of Warwickshire Police said: “Since this tragic fatal collision, many lines of enquiry have been explored and witness evidence has been gathered.

“From CCTV footage we have established that the traffic light controlled junction leading to Gaydon village and along the B4451 toward junction 12 of the M40 was heavily congested with traffic, yet unfortunately only a very limited number of witnesses have come forward to the police.

“Did you see a white coloured BMW or a grey coloured Volkswagen Jetta drive in a manner that caught your attention in the moments leading up to the fatal collision with the Ford Fiesta?

“From accounts taken we are aware of a Mazda MX5 that may well have had an uninterrupted view of the events leading up to the collision.

“That Mazda travelled through the traffic light controlled junction towards junction 12 where it was held in queuing traffic and the driver could have important information.”

PC Barr is urging the driver of the Mazda or anyone else with information to contact him on 01926 415000, and ask for PC 718 Stephen Barr on extension 6110, or email stephen.barr@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 310 of February 15.