Free town centre parking in Leamington for Christmas shoppers

Warwick District Council is hoping to give Leamington town centre’s retailers an added boost in the run up to Christmas with free parking in Covent Garden to support Thursday late night shopping and by opening up its car park at Riverside House at weekends.

From this Saturday (November 18) until Christmas Eve shoppers will be able to park for free at the Warwick District Council offices on Milverton Hill between 9.30am and 5.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition for late night shoppers there will be free parking in the Covent Garden multi-storey car park from 5pm every Thursday evening from 23 November until Christmas.

The council also wishes to remind visitors to this Sunday’s Leamington Christmas Light Switch event that parking will be free in the off-street car parks in Covent Garden, St Peters, Chandos Street and Bedford Street.

For more information on car-parking during the festive period visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk