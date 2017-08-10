Free food for charities and community groups in Leamington

Charities and community groups in Leamington are urged to sign up to a scheme that lets them collect surplus food from a local store.

The food from Tesco is free and will include fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables, bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals. Since launching in February 2016, the initiative, Community Food Connection, has helped provide 10 million meals to over 5,400 charities and community groups, whose service users might otherwise go hungry.

In Warwickshire, more than 60,000 meals have been donated and have already benefited local charities such as Crown Café, Lillington Community Centre.

Groups that benefit include homeless shelters, substance abuse rehabilitation services, after-school clubs, foodbanks and domestic violence refuges.

Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme, with FareShare, recruits and supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items.

Jess Dean, regional communications manager from Tesco, said: “At Tesco we have no time for waste. We’re so proud to already support local charities and community groups through Community Food Connection from our larger stores in Warwickshire and to be able to extend that support to our convenience stores is fantastic.

“We are looking forward to forging more strong links with local charities and community groups in Leamington Spa, and supporting their efforts to help more vulnerable people in our community.”

If you are a charity or community group visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud<http://www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud> to register.