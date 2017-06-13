Four more burglaries recorded in Kenilworth and Burton Green - including three yesterday

Four more burglaries have been recorded in Kenilworth and Burton Green after Mike Vaughan Cycles was burgled last week - with three happening yesterday (Monday June 12).

The first happened between 7.30am and 3.30pm on Friday June 9. Burglars entered the rear garden of a home in Woodcote Avenue, smashed a window in the rear door and then reached through to unlock the door with a key which had been left in the lock.

Once inside, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the upstairs and stole the keys to a BMW along with an Omega watch complete with box and receipt. The offenders then used the keys to steal the BMW from the driveway.

This is incident number 277 of June 9.

The first of three burglaries on June 12 happening during the early hours of the morning. Offenders entered the rear garden of a home in Warwick Road and then entered the house through the rear kitchen patio doors. The resident was woken at 3am by the sound of the family dog barking and went downstairs to investigate.

The offender is not believed to have entered the house and made off when the dog started to bark. Nothing was stolen.

This is incident number 53 of June 12.

The second happened between 9am and 4pm at a home in Clinton Lane. Offenders forced open the bottom section of the rear door at a home and entered the kitchen. Once inside the house, the offenders took the keys to a BMW.

They then entered the master bedroom, carried out a search of wardrobes and emptied a jewellery box and documents onto the bed before making off with a gold ring with a blue and silver stone along with a silver necklace and the spare keys for the BMW. The offenders used the keys to steal the vehicle from the driveway.

This is incident number 349 of June 12.

Burgalrs then targeted a home in Burton Green. At around 12.25pm on 12 June, offenders entered the rear garden of a Hob Lane home through a side gate and smashed the glass in the rear patio doors of the house.

The resident was working in an upstairs room and heard noises. He investigated and saw a white male with a dark beard, dark hair and stocky build, wearing black jeans and top.

The resident screamed and shouted at the offender, who quickly made off into a black Audi A3 vehicle with a registration beginning to BP66 Y** and drove off towards Kenilworth. It is believed the offender was searching for the keys to a BMW parked on the driveway.

This is incident number 204 of June 12.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.