Four bikes stolen from Leamington

Police are appealing for information after a number of pushbikes have been stole in Leamington.

In the last few days four bikes have been stolen.

The first incident is believed to have happened between Friday and Sunday, where a push bike was stolen from a bike rack at The Old Library. The person who took the bike managed to break off the security chain and lock.

The second incident happened sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday, where a bike that has been chained to railings at the front of a home in Binswood Street was taken.

The cable of the cycle lock had been cut.

The bike is described as a blue coloured Giant mountain bike with 21 gears, thumb changers, front and rear lights and a black mudguard on the rear wheel.

The third incident also happened sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday. Two bikes, which had been chained to railings in front of a house in Cross Street were stolen after the chains had been cut.

One of the bikes was a Kaisa gents 2106 mountain bike with a blue frame and 18” wheels.

The police are asking anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident 116 of 15 January for the first theft, incident 148 of 15 January for the second theft and incident 147 of 15 January for the last theft.