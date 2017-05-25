Founder of Kenilworth printing company ‘delighted’ with Award of Merit

The founder of a Kenilworth printing company was ‘delighted’ to be given an Award of Merit today (Thursday May 25) for the company’s long support of charities.

Brian Emmerson, 79, who founded Emmerson Press in 1981 and moved the business to Farmer Ward Road in 1996, was given the award by Kenilworth’s mayor Cllr Richard Davies.

The award is given to those who have given exceptional service to the town.

When asked how he felt about receiving the award, Brian said: “I’m delighted. I wasn’t expecting anything like it.”

The company, which is now run by Brian’s sons Jamie and John, has supported a host of local and national charities since its inception, as well as numerous community events.

Those who have benefited over the years include the NSPCC, Myton Hospice, Kids Run Free, Kenilworth Rugby club, Two Castles Run, Friends of Abbey Fields and a several Kenilworth schools.

Brian explained his company got involved in charity work when he watched a TV programme about the illegal ivory trade in the 1980s. He got in touch with the Environmental Investigation Agency which helps combat the trade.

He added: “The programme really moved me, so we got involved with helping the EIA in their printing. We’ve helped between 15 and 20 charities since then.

“Our charity work is an important part of our company ethos and we feel very privileged to be able to help a number of excellent causes each year.”