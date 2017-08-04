Former Warwick School student raising cash for African orphange

A former Warwick School student has been inspired to hold a fundraising event after carrying out charity work in west Africa.

After finishing his A levels, 19-year-old Benjamin Green visited Ghana and helped out at an orphanage known as the Larabanga Active Education and Cultural Foundation.

Benjamin, of Stratford Road, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit, but I left with a passion to help out the children, who were living in basic conditions.

“I witnessed how a little could go such a long way.

“One thing that really struck me when I was at the orphanage was that for all of its 20 children to be able to afford to go to school every day, for their food, medical fees and insurance for a whole year, it would only cost £600.

“Yet this is still something they cannot afford.

“In an attempt to give something back, I’ve organised a fundraising dinner and most of the money will help cover these things for the upcoming year.”

The charity dinner will be held at The Globe Hotel restaurant on August 10.

Tickets are £40, of which £20 will go straight to the orphans in Larabanga. The evening includes an auction and a four-course meal, featuring mozzarella and sun dried tomato-stuffed chicken breast with saffron risotto.

For tickets contact The Globe on 01926 479100.