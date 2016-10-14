Former Leamington teacher charged with historic child sex offences

An ex-teacher from Cubbington has been charged with 21 counts of historic child sex offences today (Friday).
David Wesley, 64, was charged with 12 counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.
The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 1971 and 1992 while Wesley was a teacher at North Leamington School and a youth club leader at the Cubbington Methodist Church.
He has been released on bail to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 9.
