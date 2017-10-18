Former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth could become student flats

A former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth could be turned into student flats if new plans are accepted.

Zaika Lounge, on the corner of Warwick Road and Clarendon Road, is planned to be converted into six flats with 27 bedrooms in total across four floors.

Each flat would have a kitchen and lounge and every bedroom would have an en suite bathroom.

The building is also planned to be extended into the car park.

Kenilworth Town Council’s planning committee has objected to the idea due to the lack of car parking spaces proposed. Only five spaces are planned to be built.

They also thought the design of the extension did not match nearby buildings

The town clerk Maggie Field said: “Members noted that Kenilworth tends to attract post graduate students, who were more likely to have cars.

“Members were also concerned at the incongruous design of the extension. This attempted a false match with genuine regency buildings neighbouring, in contrast with the existing building.”

Anyone wishing to support or object to the plans can do so here