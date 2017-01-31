Flagship development of 81 Leamington homes officially opened

A flagship development of 81 new homes in Leamington was officially opened yesterday.

Sayer Court, which is located on Tachbrook Road, is a £13 million scheme consisting of 76 one and two bedroom apartments and five bungalows.

Sayer Court on Tachbrook Road.

The Warwick District Council development, which is aimed at residents who are over 55-years-old, is located on the site of the former Fetherston Court flats and houses and the Sun in Splendour pub.

The new residential flats and bungalows, which were built by Willmott Dixon, was named Sayer Court. The name was suggested by pupils at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School and was chosen as the winning entrant in a naming competition that was held across Leamington schools.

The development was officially opened on Monday by Kate Sayer, the daughter of former Leamington resident Malcolm Sayer, who designed the Jaguar E-Type.

Kate was joined by residents, pupils from St Patrick’s Primary, councillors and officers from the council and representatives from Pick Everard and Willmott Dixon.

The cake for the opening of Sayer Court.

She said: “It is very refreshing to have an event about my dad where Jaguar is not the main focus. It is more interesting for me.

“He would have been more proud of this more than anything else.

“It is nice for the children to choose the name and it is nice that they thought of my dad.

“I was touched to hear the name.”

The plaque at the Sayer Court.

Cllr Jane Knight, chair of Warwick district council, said: “I’m delighted to see the successful completion of this project to replace the outdated Fetherston Court with such a wonderful modern development, which reflects Leamington’s Regency architecture.

“I hope the new Sayer Court residents are enjoying the light, warmth and comfort of their new homes.”

Cllr Peter Phillips, Warwick district council’s portfolio holder for housing and property services, said: “These beautiful high quality, energy efficient, sustainable and most importantly affordable homes, which have been developed by Warwick District Council, have set the benchmark for the future of council housing in our district if not nationwide.”