Five arrested in Leamington as part of drug dealer crackdown

Five people from Leamington have been arrested following police operation to disrupt the supply of class-A drugs.

22 wraps of what is believed to be heroin were seized while four men and one woman were arrested at a property on Tachbrook Road, Leamington, on Wednesday October 18.

Photo: Warwickshire Police.

The arrests came as part of Operation Yarrow - an initiative running across the West Midlands which has resulted in more than 50 arrests and the seizure of cocaine, heroin, stolen cars, and weapons including Samurai swords.

Warrants were executed in two addresses in Leamington Spa on Wednesday October 18.

Operation Yarrow was launched to disrupt the supply line of class-A drugs - known as 'County Lines' - across the region, with properties targeted and arrests made in Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Shrewsbury, Worcester, Leamington Spa, Stafford and Burton.

This type of criminal activity involves groups operating from large urban areas to smaller towns and using force or coercion on vulnerable members of the community to take over their properties and to distribute drugs.

Superintendent Scott Jones, of the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) led the operation.

He said: "Adult drug users, vulnerable women and younger members of the community are exploited for their properties, which is sometimes referred to as cuckooing, or to store or deal class-A drugs.

"They are also used for the transportation of the drugs across the country. We won't tolerate this activity in our communities and will do everything we can to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people."

"Operations like this are made possible thanks to information provided by members of the public. They are our eyes and ears in the community and the information they provide helps us to build a picture of the problems faced."

Those arrested at the Tachbrook Property consist of:

A 42-year-old man from Leamington Spa arrested on suspicion of possession intent to supply class A drugs, theft and fraud.

A 35-year-old man from Leamington Spa arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 26-year-old woman from Leamington Spa arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 29-year-old man from Leamington Spa arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The four have been released under investigation.

A 42-year-old man from Leamington Spa was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and breach of a court order.

He was released under investigation for the suspected drug offence and is due to be put before the court for the breach of a court order.

Those who would like to report concerns about drug activity in their area are asked to call 101.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you or a friend or relative would like to get support for drug addition the following services are available:

The Recovery Partnership provides advice, support and treatment for adults in Coventry and Warwickshire who have been affected by alcohol or drugs. They can be contacted on one of the following numbers:

South Warwickshire: 01926885000

Rugby: 01788569582

Nuneaton: 02476641100

For more information see www.cw-recovery.org.uk