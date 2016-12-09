First female ‘master’ employed at historic Warwick building in 445 years

An historic building in Warwick has appointed its first female ‘master’ in it’s 445-year history.

Heidi Meyer has assumed the role at the Lord Leycester Hospital, which since the time of Elizabeth I has only been filled by male clergymen and retired military officers.

During Elizabeth’s reign, the Guild Buildings of Warwick became a place of retirement for soldiers, known as the Brethren. The Brethren and Master, who live within the walls of the building, are a living legacy of almost 450 years of history.

Heidi said: “Being the first female Master of the Lord Leycester is certainly a change in the tradition of the hospital but I think Queen Elizabeth I would have approved.

“In previous roles, I have regularly been the only female in the work environment, so this is nothing new. “This place has stood for 600 years, we must provide for it to stand for another 600 years.

“The Lord Leycester is one of the jewels in Warwick’s crown. One of my challenges for the next five years is to put in place an innovative and creative plan with local organisations to help it thrive.”

Heidi had spent 35 years working abroad, including for the US Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon, Washington, and the US Embassy in Afghanistan.