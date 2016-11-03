Fireworks events near you this weekend

Bonfire night is this weekend and our towns and villages will be hosting events. Here is a run down of the events:

Lillington Nursery and Primary School, Cubbington Road, November 4. Gates open at 5.30pm tickets cost £5 for adults and under-18s can enter for free.

Bishops Tachbrook sports and social club, November 4, Kingsley Road. Fireworks start at 7pm. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Leamington Rugby Club, Moorefields, Kenilworth Road, November 4. Gates open at 5pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 or £20 for vehicles with more than five passengers.

The Plough and Harrow, Whitnash Road, Whitnash, November 4. Fireworks start at 6pm.

Warwick Racecourse, Hampton Street, November 5. Tickets cost £7 for adults and children over 12 and £2 for children under 12. Children aged three and under enter for free.

Barford St Peter’s C.E. Primary School, Church Street,November 5. Gates open 5.15pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for a child/OAP and £12 for a family.

Old Leamingtonian RFC, Bericote Road, November 5. Fireworks start at 6pm and entry is £3.

Kenilworth Castle, November 5. Fireworks start at 6.45pm. If tickets are still available, they can be bought on the gate £10 for adults and £5 for OAP/children.

Kineton Primary School, King John’s Road, November 5. Gates open at 5.30pm. Tickets cost £4 for adults and £3 for children. Pre school children enter for free.

Hill Top Farm, Fosse Way, November 5, Tickets have sold out.