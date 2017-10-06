Firefighters tackled roof blaze at Wolseley in Leamington

Firefighters put out a blaze on the roof of Wolseley’s distribution centre in Leamington yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Crews from Leamington, Kenilworth and Gaydon attended the incident and requested for two more crews with an aerial platform to come to the site in Harrison Way.

The incident, to which the crews were first called out at about 3.30pm, involved a fire on the roof of the large premises which had spread into the sandwich panels.

It was feared fire was spreading undetected along the roof space.

The crews used the aerial platform to extinguish the fire and cut away the affected area.