Firefighters from Leamington and Warwick are pictured here tackling a fire which started in a refuse lorry.

The incident took place in Campion Road, Leamington, on Tuesday at about 11am.

The fire had started in the rear of the vehicle and the crews had to empty the rubbish out onto the street.

Although the fire was quickly extinguished, the road had to be closed by police for the clean- up operation which was carried out by a Warwick District Council contractor.