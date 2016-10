Firefighters are currently battling 320 tonnes of burning hay in a barn fire in Church Road in Sherbourne.

The fire in the three-storey barn was first reported at 2.03pm today (Monday October 31).

Upon arrival, two fire crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service discovered the huge amount of hay on fire and requested back up.

Two more crews from Stratford and Gaydon respectively are now at the scene to help, and the fire is still being tackled.