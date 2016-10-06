Fire service issue smoke detector warning after blaze rips through Whitnash home

A warning has been issued to Warwickshire residents after a house fire destroyed the first floor of a house in Whitnash.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the home on Brunel Close at 3.39am where they found the first floor of the building well alight.

Crews quickly tackled the blaze but the upstairs of the property had been completely destroyed due to the intensity of the fire.

Two appliances from Leamington and one from Kenilworth attended the incident along with the Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Vehicle.

It is believed that the fire started in an airing cupboard on the first floor of the property.

Declan Patterson, Incident Commander for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On our arrival, we were pleased to see the residents had managed to get out of the house before the fire took hold.

“Unfortunately there were no working smoke alarms in the property, so the fire was able to spread quickly without detection. Luckily the male resident did wake up to see the fire and was able to get both himself and his wife to safety.

“However, had the resident not spotted the fire, then we could well be talking about a very different story. So if you take anything away from this incident, please make sure that it is – that working smoke alarms save lives!

“I cannot stress enough how many times we turn up to incidents like this and see the devastating effects a fire can cause. The quicker the detection of a fire, the quicker you can call out the fire and rescue service. So please ensure that you install a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and check them regularly.”

Fire crews used hose reels, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging camera, main jets and ladders to deal with the incident and remained on site for some time damping down to ensure the fire was completely out.

For more information on fire safety in the home, click here