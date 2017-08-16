Fire fighters say smoke alarms could have limited damage in Kenilworth house fire

Fire fighters who battled a fire at a house in Kenilworth yesterday have said the damaged could have been limited if the smoke alarms worked.

Just before 4pm yesterday a fire crew from Kenilworth and a fire crew from Leamington were sent to the scene on Priory Road.

When the fire was reported to the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service they were told there were flames coming from an upstairs window.

The crews arrived at the property to find it locked and so had to force entry into the house. Two fire fighters then entered the house making their way to the first floor where they had no visibility.

The fire fighters located the fire in the front bedroom, which “has been destroyed”.

Fire crew members from Kenilworth fire station said no one was in the property at the time and that the damage caused was extensive and could have been less if the property had working smoke alarms.

Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.

Kenilworth Fire Station posted on their Facebook page about the fire.

They said: “The fire was located in the front bedroom which has been destroyed by fire.

“Two Breathing Apparatus wearers from Leamington Spa relieved the Kenilworth crew and continued to ventilate and turnover the bedroom to ensure all fire was extinguished.

“Thankfully no one was in the property at the time.

Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

“All of the doors in the property had been left open so the damage was extensive.

“We also noticed that there were no working smoke alarms at the property.

“Had smoke alarms actuated neighbours may have noticed the fire earlier and the damage would have been much less.”