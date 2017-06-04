Fire fighters called to fire at place of worship in Leamington

Fire fighters were called to a fire at a place of worship in Leamington last night (Saturday).

At around 9pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a call reporting a building on fire in Chapel Street.

Two crews from Leamington were sent to the scene, where they found a two-storey building, which has been described by fire crews as a place of worship, on fire.

The fire fighters said that around ten per cent of the building was affected by smoke and fire.

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.