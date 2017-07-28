Fire fighters called to derelict building fire in Warwick

Have your say

Fire fighters were called out to a fire at derelict building in Warwick last night (Thursday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a derelict building on fire at Cottage Farm, off Saumur Way at 9.43pm.

Two fire crews from Leamington were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews confirmed that the fire was located in the roof space of derelict farm building.

The crews used two jets to extinguish the fire.