Fire crews called to ‘well alight’ outhouse in Lillington

Fire crews were called out to an outhouse fire in Lillington yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Fire Control received the first of nine emergency calls at 4.41pm reporting a shed fire at a property on Clare Close.

Two fire crews from Leamington were sent to the scene.

On arrival firefighters found a brick outhouse measuring 10 metres by four metres well alight.

One firefighter wearing breathing apparatus using a hose reel extinguished the fire.

Crews remained in attendance turning over and damping down debris ensuring all fire was extinguished.